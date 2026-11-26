VIENNA, 25th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger called on Wednesday for Western Balkan candidate countries to receive broader economic benefits ahead of European Union membership and participate more actively in meetings of EU foreign ministers.

The initiative forms part of Austria's intensified diplomatic efforts to advance EU enlargement, in cooperation with countries supporting the Western Balkans' accession, which Vienna considers essential to regional security and stability.

Austria is seeking to secure support from EU member states for a model of phased accession, allowing candidate countries to benefit from European economic integration before attaining full membership, while continuing to implement the required political and economic reforms.

The Western Balkans' accession to the EU is a strategic priority for Austrian foreign policy, given Austria's substantial economic and investment interests in the region and its close security and stability ties with Southeast Europe.