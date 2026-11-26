DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Shera'a, the new headquarters of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in Al Jaddaf, draws its name and design from the UAE's maritime heritage, combining national identity with clean energy and smart technologies.

As the UAE celebrates its 55th Eid Al Etihad, the building reflects the country's development journey, drawing on the legacy of its Founding Fathers and harnessing innovation to build a sustainable future.

Its exterior evokes the sails of traditional vessels used for trade and pearl diving, while its interior draws inspiration from traditional Emirati houses arranged around a central courtyard. The sail-shaped structure provides shade and maximises natural lighting, enhancing resource efficiency.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said Eid Al Etihad was an occasion to honour the Founding Fathers' legacy and renew the commitment to national development. He described Al Shera'a as an embodiment of the UAE's national identity and future aspirations.

Al Tayer reaffirmed DEWA's commitment to developing projects that strengthen Dubai's global standing in sustainability and innovation, guided by the leadership's vision and directives.

With an installed solar photovoltaic capacity of approximately 5 megawatts, the building generates more than 7,500 megawatt-hours of clean electricity annually.

More than 110,000 smart sensors monitor environmental and operational data in real time, using systems powered by artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and big data analytics to optimise energy, water and facilities management.

The headquarters also features an innovation centre, training rooms, exhibition spaces and employee wellbeing facilities.

Al Shera'a earned Platinum certification in the New Construction category of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), scoring 102 out of 110 points. It also became the world's first building to achieve the SPIRE DIAMOND rating, the highest distinction under the smart buildings programme developed by UL Solutions in collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA).

The building also won first place in the Sustainable Design category of the YeS Honor Award at the COP31 International Sustainable Buildings Competition, launched by the COP31 Presidency with the support of the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction in Antalya, Türkiye, this month.

By integrating traditional architectural elements with advanced technologies, Al Shera'a offers a model for sustainable government buildings inspired by local heritage.