BEIJING, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- China’s cumulative installed power generation capacity reached 4.16 billion kilowatts by the end of October, a year-on-year increase of 10.9 percent, according to data released by the National Energy Administration.

The data showed that installed solar power generation capacity reached 1.33 billion kilowatts by the end of October 2026, a year-on-year increase of 16.3 percent, while installed wind power capacity reached 710 million kilowatts, up 20 percent year on year.

The average utilisation of power generation equipment in China was 2,406 hours from January to October, a decrease of 214 hours compared with the same period last year.