SEOUL, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage point on Thursday to 3.25 percent, its highest level since October 2024.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Board resumed monetary tightening at its regular rate-setting meeting in Seoul. The board had raised the key rate at consecutive meetings in July and August before holding it steady in October.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the central bank maintained a hawkish tone, signalling its resolve to curb mounting inflationary pressure.