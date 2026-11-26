CAPITALS, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices steadied on Thursday after the previous session's plunge to a more than one-year low.

Spot gold was little changed at $3,580.87 per ounce by 03:17 GMT. Bullion briefly fell below the key $3,500 level on Wednesday for the first time since September 2025.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 1.2 percent to $3,578.70.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 1 percent to $41.64 per ounce, platinum gained 1.6 percent to $1,301.33 and palladium climbed 2.1 percent to $880.50.