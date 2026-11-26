MANAMA, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahrain welcomed 15.2 million visitors in 2025, Minister of Tourism Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi said during a panel discussion at Cityscape Bahrain 2026.

Al Sairafi said Bahrain continues to strengthen its position as a destination for tourism and investment. She said aligning urban planning with tourism investment is a priority for developing integrated destinations that support the national economy.

The minister stressed the importance of involving developers and operators from the earliest planning stages to attract visitors year-round, calling for linking hotels, waterfronts and exhibition centres with nearby markets, cultural sites and restaurants to benefit local businesses.

Al Sairafi highlighted how Bahrain’s identity, historic markets, pearling heritage and cultural events in Muharraq enrich the visitor experience. She also stressed the importance of linking exhibitions and conferences with tourism experiences.

Looking ahead to 2030, she said the focus would be on tracking how long visitors stay, how often they return and which destinations they visit. Priorities also include meeting the needs of communities and families and enabling Bahrainis to start businesses and take on leadership roles in tourism.