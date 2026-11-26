BEIJING, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Fossils discovered in caves in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region suggest that Denisovans and a previously unknown ancient human lineage may have coexisted during the Middle and Late Pleistocene, the Global Times reported, citing the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology.

Researchers recovered four human teeth from caves in Nanning and Liuzhou in 2021. Using evidence from ancient proteins and tooth morphology, they identified the remains from Longchuan Cave as Denisovan, extending the known range of Denisovans to the Lingnan region.

The teeth from Chuanshan Cave belonged to a distinct population dating back at least 101,000 years. Their protein sequences contain genetic variants specific to late Homo erectus populations dating back about 400,000 years, while the teeth show features intermediate between those of Homo erectus and modern humans.

The findings challenge the view that most archaic humans in East Asia during the Middle Pleistocene belonged to the Denisovan lineage.