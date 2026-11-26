WASHINGTON, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- WhatsApp is rolling out the View Once feature for text messages to some iPhone beta testers, about two weeks after it became available to Android beta users.

WABetaInfo reported that the feature is available in WhatsApp beta version 26.45.10.73 for iOS. As on Android, users enter the message in the chat bar and press and hold the send button to select View Once. The first time they use the feature, the app explains how it works and asks them to confirm.

The recipient can read the message once in a separate interface. After the recipient closes the message, WhatsApp removes the content from the chat and neither side can access it again. The app shows an “opened” indicator if the recipient has enabled read receipts.

The recipient cannot copy, save or forward the message. WhatsApp also blocks screenshots and screen recordings while the recipient reads it.