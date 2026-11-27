BRUSSELS, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In the third quarter of 2026, the EU imported €730.0 billion in goods from non-EU countries and exported €694.0 billion. Compared with the previous quarter, both imports and exports increased, by 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively. Compared with the third quarter of 2025, imports increased by 15.7% and exports by 7.0%.

According to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, the EU had trade in goods surpluses with the United Kingdom, United States and Switzerland and deficits with Norway and in particular with China.

The growing deficits with China and Norway contributed to changing the overall EU trade in goods balance from a surplus in Q3 2025 to a deficit in Q3 2026.

China was the EU’s largest supplier, accounting for €163.0 billion (22.3% of all imports). The United States came second (€100.9 billion; 13.8%), followed by the United Kingdom (€43.7 billion; 6.0%), Switzerland (€39.3 billion; 5.4%) and Norway (€34.6 billion; 4.7%).

Compared with the third quarter of 2025, EU imports of goods increased from all 5 of the 5 largest suppliers. By far the biggest percentage increase was recorded for Norway (+46.5%), followed by China (+14.0%), Switzerland (+12.4%), the United States (+10.2%) and the United Kingdom (+7.0%).

The EU exported €137.0 billion in goods to the United States, making it the EU’s main export destination (19.7% of all exports). The United Kingdom came second with €94.2 billion (13.6%), followed by Switzerland (€61.0 billion; 8.8%), China (€49.1 billion; 7.1%) and Türkiye (€28.3 billion; 4.1%).

Exports to Switzerland grew the most (+12.9%) compared with the same quarter of 2025. Exports to the United Kingdom (+8.9%), the United States (+4.8%) and Türkiye (+2.2%) also increased, while those to China slightly decreased (-0.1%).