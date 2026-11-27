AL AIN, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Day Two of the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) 2026 saw high visitor attendance at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, reflecting the exhibition’s growing importance as a platform for safeguarding Emirati heritage and strengthening Al Ain’s standing as a prominent heritage tourism destination.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. Building on the success of its inaugural edition, it brings together local, GCC and international participation, connecting enthusiasts, hobbyists and professionals with the traditions of hunting, falconry and equestrianism, and helping to pass them on to future generations.

Families from across generations explored the halls together, alongside hobbyists and professionals drawn by the exhibition’s specialised sectors and outdoor activities, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the day.

Visitor excitement was further boosted by the launch of the exhibition’s daily raffle draws, with a selection of falcons to be won alongside a range of camping and outdoor prizes. Every visitor with a valid ticket is automatically entered, and the draws take place each evening at 7:00 PM at the main entrance to the atrium at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, until the exhibition closes on Sunday 29 November, the final day of the raffle.

In the first draw on Day Two, ticket holders won 10 falcons and other special prizes. Including falcons in the draw reflect the central place of falconry at AAIHEX and its enduring importance in Emirati culture.

A full day of heritage and outdoor activities, from the Arabic Coffee Etiquette Competition and the Hammer and Dead Hang Challenges to the workshops at the Young Hunters & Riders Village by ADNOC, kept visitors engaged from morning to evening.

Visitors also explored the Falconry and Camel sectors, which highlight the deep-rooted place of the falcon and the camel in Emirati culture and heritage, alongside the Preservation of Environment & Cultural Heritage, Hunting Tourism & Safari and Arts & Crafts sectors, which celebrate sustainable practices, adventure tourism and traditional crafts.

On Day Three, Friday 27 November, the new Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest will take place from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM, as handlers showcase the beauty, noble form and rich heritage of one of the world’s oldest sighthound breeds. The Arabian Saluki Hunting Simulation follows on Sunday 29 November, from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM.