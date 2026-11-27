WASHINGTON, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A powerful storm disrupted Thanksgiving celebrations across large parts of the US East Coast on Thursday, leaving more than 836,000 electricity customers nationwide without power as winds reached speeds of 112 kilometres per hour, according to Reuters.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall uprooted trees, brought down power lines and caused coastal flooding, while wind speeds at New York's LaGuardia Airport reached 90 kilometres per hour.

The storm forced the postponement of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York and led to the cancellation of more than 400 flights and delays to approximately 1,600 others, with airports in the Washington and New York areas among the hardest hit.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the storm would continue through Thursday evening, before weakening overnight and moving out of the region by Friday.