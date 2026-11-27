CALIFORNIA, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Scientists at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the United States have developed nanorobots capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier to deliver medication to the brain, offering a promising approach to treating brain tumours and neurological diseases.

According to Caltech, the technology, known as BrainBots, uses tiny robots measuring approximately 250 nanometres in diameter, made from biocompatible and biodegradable materials and activated by near-infrared light.

The robots contain ammonium bicarbonate, which releases gas when heated, generating propulsion that helps them cross the blood-brain barrier. They are also equipped with specialised DNA molecules that enable them to bind to targeted cells and deliver medication before gradually breaking down.

Results of the study, published in the journal *Science Robotics*, showed that light activation increased the amount of medication reaching the brain approximately fivefold compared with non-activated robots.

The technology also helped slow tumour growth and prolong survival in preclinical experiments involving mice, while reducing the toxic effects of chemotherapy.

Researchers highlighted the potential to further develop the technology to treat other neurological conditions, including Parkinson's disease, while emphasising the need for additional studies to assess its safety, efficiency and long-term stability within the body.