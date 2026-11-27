WASHINGTON, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX has received approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch up to one million satellites into Earth orbit to establish space-based data centres dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The FCC said the project, known as Starmind, aims to move computing capabilities into space and harness solar energy, despite technical challenges related to power supply, cooling and data transmission to Earth.

Under the approval, SpaceX must deploy 10 percent of the authorised number of satellites by November 2035, increasing the proportion to 50 percent by November 2038.