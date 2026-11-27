WASHINGTON, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- WhatsApp has announced the launch of a new message scheduling feature, allowing users to prepare messages in advance and have them sent automatically at a specified time, with a gradual global rollout planned over the coming weeks.

The feature supports individual and group chats, including text messages, photographs and videos, with users able to schedule delivery from at least 10 minutes to up to 14 days in advance.

Users can review and delete scheduled messages before they are sent, while recipients will receive them as ordinary messages without any indication that they were scheduled.

Meta explained that scheduled messages can be delivered without the sender's phone remaining switched on and will continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption.

The feature is being introduced gradually on Android and iPhone devices, while WhatsApp has not specified an official rollout timetable for its desktop applications.