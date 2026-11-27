CAPITALS, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Spot gold prices remained steady at US$3,567.33 per ounce as of 00:12 GMT on Friday, heading for a weekly gain of approximately 1 percent, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.8 percent to $3,565.20.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 4.3 percent to $41.51 per ounce but was on track for a modest weekly gain.

Platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,292.47, while palladium declined 0.5 percent to $868.53, with both metals heading for weekly losses.