CAPITALS, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar hovered below a 22-month peak in holiday-thinned trading on Friday, with traders looking to equity markets for clues on direction as doubts about the AI trade triggers heightened volatility.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, was steady at 103.81 at the end of a week that saw it pop to the highest level since March of last year at 104.53 on Monday, only to erase those gains a day later. For the week, the index is currently flat.
The US currency edged up 0.1 percent to 159.355 yen early in Friday's Asian session, and also strengthened slightly to 0.83455 Swiss franc.
The euro was little changed at $1.0964 and sterling eased slightly to $1.3099.
The Aussie dollar weakened a touch to $0.6631, after dipping to a one-year low of $0.6559 on Wednesday.