CAPITALS, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar hovered below a 22-month peak in holiday-thinned trading on Friday, with traders looking to equity markets for clues on ​direction as doubts about the AI trade triggers heightened volatility.

The dollar ‌index, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, was steady at 103.81 at the end of a week that saw it pop to the highest level ​since March of last year at 104.53 on Monday, only to erase ​those gains a day later. For the week, the index is currently flat.

The US currency edged up 0.1 percent to 159.355 yen early ​in Friday's Asian session, and also strengthened slightly to 0.83455 Swiss franc.

The euro ​was little changed at $1.0964 and sterling eased slightly to $1.3099.

The Aussie dollar weakened a touch to $0.6631, after dipping to a one-year low of $0.6559 on Wednesday.