AL AIN, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) – Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has visited the International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition – Al Ain 2026 (AAIHEX) at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, under the theme “Our Heritage, Our Pride and Glory”, the exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, bringing together local, regional and international companies and organisations.

H.H. Sheikh Saif toured several stands, reviewing products, services, accompanying activities and visitor programmes. The exhibition covers 14 specialised sectors, including hunting, falconry, equestrianism, camels, salukis, hunting and camping equipment, outdoor recreational and off-road vehicles, environmental conservation, cultural heritage, arts and crafts.

He was also briefed on the exhibition’s showcases and initiatives and their role in highlighting authentic Emirati heritage and preserving its cultural legacy.