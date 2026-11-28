WASHINGTON, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) – Brent crude recorded its first weekly gain in November despite slipping on Friday, ending three consecutive weeks of losses as concerns mounted over oil supplies from the Middle East.

Brent crude futures settled at $95.44 a barrel, down $1.13, or 1.2%.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $83.08 a barrel, down 60 cents, or 0.7%, from Wednesday’s close. No settlement was recorded on Thursday due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Over the week, Brent rose around 3%, while WTI declined 0.9%.