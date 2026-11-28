WASHINGTON, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI has accused Apple of stealing trade secrets through a former employee and pressuring suppliers to hinder its business development.

In a filing submitted on Friday to a federal court in San Jose, California, in response to a lawsuit filed by Apple on 10th July, OpenAI alleged that Apple and two former employees had misappropriated trade secrets.

OpenAI’s lawyers alleged that Apple was engaging in unfair competition by demanding that suppliers disclose their OpenAI-related projects and identify employees assigned to them. Some suppliers reportedly feared losing their Apple contracts and relocated or postponed meetings with OpenAI to avoid detection.

The lawyers said one supplier assigned OpenAI’s production work to a night-shift team, while another withdrew from planned work following alleged threats from Apple. Neither supplier was named in the complaint.

OpenAI also accused a former Apple employee, who worked for the AI company for six months until June before returning to the iPhone maker, of sending dozens of prototype-related documents to his personal phone numbers and presenting OpenAI projects to Apple executives in July at Apple’s request.