ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) – The UAE aviation sector continues to strengthen its global position, supported by passenger traffic, infrastructure development, airport expansion, broader international networks and fleet modernisation, enhancing operational efficiency and consolidating the country's role as a global hub for travel, trade and logistics.

The latest data from airport operators and national carriers reflect continued investment in facilities and services, increased capacity and stronger air connectivity with regional and international markets.

Dubai International (DXB) welcomed 50.4 million passengers during the first nine months of 2026, including 18.8 million in the third quarter. August was the busiest month of the quarter, with 6.6 million passengers.

The airport currently serves 235 destinations across 101 countries through 57 airlines. Aircraft movements totalled 243,000 during the first nine months, while cargo volumes reached 1.215 million tonnes.

Dubai Airports continues to implement a comprehensive programme to upgrade facilities at Dubai International and Dubai World Central, including improvements to the Terminal 3 access bridge, upgrades to roads and access routes serving Terminals 1 and 3, and airfield improvements to enhance operational flexibility.

The projects also include expanding and modernising remote boarding facilities and baggage handling systems, alongside upgrades to the passenger terminal and boarding facilities at Al Maktoum International Airport to support flydubai’s operations and fleet expansion plans.

The projects have an allocated budget of AED16 billion, with contracts worth more than AED7.5 billion already awarded. Further contracts worth approximately AED56.5 billion have been awarded for the development of Al Maktoum International Airport, bringing the total value of awarded contracts to approximately AED80 billion. The new contracts mark a major milestone as the strategic project enters a phase of large-scale construction covering passenger terminals, aircraft gates, transport and power facilities, infrastructure and essential airport services, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation hub and meeting the sector’s future growth requirements.

Abu Dhabi Airports welcomed 8.61 million passengers during the third quarter of 2026, up 1.4% year-on-year, while Zayed International Airport handled 8.45 million passengers, an increase of 1.2%. Cargo volumes across Abu Dhabi Airports’ network reached 225,298 tonnes during the quarter, up 11.4%, while Zayed International Airport recorded 49,427 aircraft movements.

The airport's network expanded to 124 destinations, compared with 112 a year earlier, alongside strengthened partnerships with international carriers, including Condor, Royal Jordanian, Air India Express and Oman Air.

Etihad Airways and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi also launched new routes during the period, supporting travel, trade and tourism and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as an international aviation hub.

Sharjah International Airport welcomed 11,601,728 passengers between January and September 2026, having handled more than 19.4 million passengers in 2025, up 13.9% compared with 2024. The airport currently serves more than 100 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its passenger terminal and deploy advanced digital solutions to improve services and operational efficiency. Its AED2.4 billion package of development projects aims to increase annual passenger capacity to more than 25 million by the end of 2027. The development plans include modernising infrastructure and operational facilities to accommodate anticipated passenger growth and improve services for travellers and airlines.

Meanwhile, national carriers continue to expand their international networks, strengthen their presence in global markets and modernise their fleets.

Emirates announced a direct service between Dubai and Helsinki, establishing the first year-round daily direct air link between the UAE and Finland. The route enhances travel, tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries, connecting passengers from Finland to Emirates’ global network via Dubai. Emirates continues to implement its comprehensive retrofit programme covering 219 aircraft, including cabin upgrades and the introduction of Premium Economy. In September, the airline announced that 104 aircraft had completed the retrofit programme, targeting 116 by December 2026. The number of aircraft offering Premium Economy reached 137, with plans to increase this to 155 by year-end.

Etihad Airways continues to expand its international network from Abu Dhabi, focusing on Asian and European markets and strengthening connectivity with global trade and business centres. In April 2026, the airline announced plans to add five destinations in China – Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Shenzhen – and introduce 28 additional weekly flights, bringing its planned operations in China to 35 weekly flights across six destinations, including Beijing. Etihad Airways launched direct flights in June to Kraków in Poland, Palma de Mallorca in Spain, Damascus and Zanzibar, alongside the resumption of five seasonal services during the summer to Mykonos, Malaga, Santorini, Nice and Al Alamein. The airline supported its summer 2026 expansion with a fleet that had grown by 23 aircraft compared with the same period last year, alongside increased operational capacity and an expanded network.

flydubai continues to expand its international network, with key additions in 2026 including the launch and resumption of services to Aleppo, Benghazi and Bangkok, alongside daily direct flights to Pokhara in Nepal from September, marking its second destination in the country after Kathmandu and establishing the first scheduled international air service linking Pokhara directly with Dubai. In September, flydubai announced the next phase of its development plans, including expanding its fleet beyond 100 aircraft and launching a new cabin retrofit programme.

Together, these investments in airport infrastructure, fleet modernisation and international connectivity underscore the UAE’s long-term commitment to strengthening its aviation sector, enhancing its global competitiveness and supporting sustainable growth in travel, tourism, trade and logistics.