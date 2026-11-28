NEW YORK, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Bitcoin slipped below $60,000 again on Friday, failing to keep pace with a strong rally in US equities as Wall Street reopened following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The world's largest cryptocurrency had earlier gained as much as 2.3%, rising above $62,000 before reversing course and falling to around $58,760, its lowest level in 24 hours, as New York stock markets opened.

Bitcoin later stabilised at around $59,900 despite a 1.6% rise in the S&P 500. Other cryptocurrencies also declined.