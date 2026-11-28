NUREMBERG, Germany, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Germany's unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage points to 6.2 percent in November, as the number of unemployed people declined by 19,000 to 2.9 million due to seasonal factors, the Federal Employment Agency said on Friday.

The number of job vacancies reported to employment agencies stood at 646,000 in November, up 23,000 from a year earlier.

Some 1.1 million people received unemployment benefits in November, an increase of 84,000 from a year earlier, the agency said.