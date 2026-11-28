SEOUL, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of salaried job positions in the Republic of Korea rose at the fastest pace in four years in the second quarter of this year, driven by gains in the health and food service sectors, government data showed Tuesday.

The number of paid jobs stood at 21.36 million as of May, up 406,000 from a year earlier, the Ministry of Data and Statistics said. It marked the sharpest on-year increase among second-quarter figures since 2022, when the number of paid jobs rose by 628,000.

By sector, jobs in health and social welfare rose by 161,000, marking the largest second-quarter increase since 2021, while accommodation and food services added 67,000, the biggest increase since records began in 2017.

Manufacturing wage jobs declined by 4,000, and those in the construction industry dropped by 16,000. Within the manufacturing sector, however, the chip industry added 6,000 wage jobs over the cited period.

By age group, salaried jobs held by people in their 20s and younger fell by 56,000, while those in other age groups increased.

People in their 60s accounted for 277,000 additional salaried jobs, or nearly 70 percent of the overall increase.