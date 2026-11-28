MADRID, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Fourteen people died, and 90 others were rescued after a migrant boat was found adrift about 72 km from Spain's island of El Hierro on Friday, Spanish news agency EFE reported.

The boat had departed from Banjul, the capital of The Gambia, 10 days earlier. According to preliminary investigations, its engine had failed three days before it was spotted, leaving it adrift at sea, according to EFE and Spanish newspaper El País.

The rescue operation involved vessels from Spain's Maritime Rescue Service and the Civil Guard, as well as a helicopter. Six people in serious condition were evacuated by helicopter to a hospital on El Hierro, while the other 84 survivors were taken to La Restinga port aboard a Maritime Rescue Service vessel.