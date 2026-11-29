PARIS, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), met H.H. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Amir of the State of Qatar, on the sidelines of the World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme in Paris.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Society.

The championship opened yesterday at the Grand Palais in Paris as part of the Global Champions Arabians Tour, bringing together leading Arabian horses representing several countries at one of the foremost international Arabian horse shows.

Paris is hosting the second edition of the Supreme, following the inaugural edition in Doha in 2025.

The event renews the championship's historic ties with the French capital, where the World Arabian Horse Championship was first held in its original format in 1980.

The Supreme is one of the world's leading Arabian horse championships. Six world titles are contested across the Yearling Fillies, Yearling Colts, Junior Fillies, Junior Colts, Mares and Stallions categories.

The Society's participation in the championship comes as Abu Dhabi prepares to host the opening round of the 2027 Global Champions Arabians Tour in early January 2027, as part of the UAE's continued efforts to strengthen its role in hosting and organising major international events dedicated to purebred Arabian horses.