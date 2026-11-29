ATHENS, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Greek Coast Guard announced on Saturday that it had recovered the bodies of two migrants and rescued more than 1,000 others off the islands of Gavdos and Crete in the Mediterranean Sea in a single day.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said it rescued 41 migrants on Gavdos, transferring four of them who were found in a rocky area to neighbouring Crete for medical treatment.

Approximately 1,000 other migrants were brought ashore from boats off Crete in more than 12 separate rescue operations.

Greece remains a major gateway to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia. However, overall migrant arrivals have declined as Athens has strengthened its maritime and border patrols.