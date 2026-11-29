LONDON, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UK's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) suspended some of its online services on Saturday following a cyberattack on its systems, marking the latest hacking incident targeting British companies and institutions.

A DWP spokesperson confirmed that regular benefit and pension payments would continue as normal while efforts were underway to restore the affected services, which remained offline as of 17:00 GMT on Saturday.

The spokesperson said departmental teams and specialist cybersecurity experts were investigating the attempted unauthorised access to its systems in cooperation with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Government Cyber Coordination Centre (GC3).

Earlier this month, the NCSC, part of the UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), warned that the country should prepare for potential AI-powered cyberattacks targeting critical national infrastructure over the next two years.