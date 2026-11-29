MOSCOW, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday.

The Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement that the earthquake occurred 72 kilometres from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the capital of the Kamchatka region in Russia's Far East.

The service added that the earthquake struck on land at a depth of 189.1 kilometres, noting that tremors were felt by residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.