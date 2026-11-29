LONDON, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Brentford defeated Manchester United 4-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday in Matchweek 12 of the English Premier League.

The victory marked Brentford's first win at Old Trafford in 89 years, taking their tally to 20 points in fifth place, while Manchester United remained 19th with eight points.

In the same round, Leeds United beat Coventry City 3-0 to move to 20 points in sixth place, while Ipswich Town and Aston Villa played out a 2-2 draw, with both teams earning one point.