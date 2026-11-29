ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and denounced the offensive statements and allegations made against the Kingdom of Bahrain and its judicial authority during a meeting held in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s rejection of any attempts to disparage the Kingdom of Bahrain or interfere in its internal affairs.

The Ministry stressed the need to respect state sovereignty and judicial institutions and to uphold the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

Furthermore, the Ministry commended the position of Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, which affirmed that the statements made during the meeting do not reflect the position or policy of Lebanon.

The Ministry underscored the importance of taking the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such offensive statements and to ensure that Lebanese territory is not used as a platform to disparage fellow Arab states.

The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to its brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Lebanese Republic, as well as to strengthening cooperation and advancing joint Arab action.