ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) plays a pivotal role in preparing Emirati professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to harness artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to develop key sectors and strengthen their ability to keep pace with technological advancements.

The impact of the university's academic programmes extends beyond building specialised knowledge to enabling professionals to apply AI in their respective fields and explore new opportunities for development.

The experience of Ahmed Al Menhali, a professional working in the space and satellite sector, reflects this approach as he seeks to apply his growing AI knowledge to expand the capabilities of his work in the industry.

Al Menhali has spent nearly a decade in the space and satellite sector, working across various spacecraft programmes and projects before reaching his current position as Senior Manager at Space42, where he oversees spacecraft programmes.

He played a significant role in the launch of the Thuraya-4 satellite aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in January 2025.

His professional ambitions extend beyond spacecraft systems engineering and programme management, prompting him to deepen his knowledge of AI by enrolling in MBZUAI's Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence programme.

Through the programme, he aims to explore opportunities for integrating the two fields and enhancing the value derived from satellite data and imagery.

As part of his Applied Computer Vision course, Al Menhali is investigating the possibility of transferring knowledge derived from optical satellite imagery to AI models capable of analysing images captured using synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology.

This technology enables satellites, including those in Space42's Foresight constellation, to capture images regardless of cloud cover or lighting conditions, while advanced AI models can further improve image analysis and the identification and classification of features on the Earth's surface.

Al Menhali told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence programme enables him to build on his experience in spacecraft engineering and programme management by deepening his understanding of AI and exploring opportunities for integration between the two fields and the added value this could generate.

He added that the programme had broadened his perspective beyond building and delivering space systems to understanding how AI could enhance the value derived from these technologies.

In the energy sector, Maitha Al Katheeri, a reservoir management engineer at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), is pursuing a professional path that combines her engineering expertise with emerging AI applications.

Her work focuses on monitoring and optimising well performance, alongside participating in digital transformation initiatives.

Al Katheeri believes that integrating AI into the energy sector creates opportunities to improve operational processes and efficiency, particularly in production monitoring, predictive maintenance and decision-making.

She told WAM that the academic programme directly complements ADNOC's focus on AI-driven innovation and operational excellence, enabling her to explore how advanced technologies can support production, improve maintenance and facilitate more informed decision-making.

Al Katheeri has participated in initiatives aimed at improving operational data quality and employing AI in production monitoring.

She also helped lead the implementation of an AI-powered solution designed to detect equipment performance anomalies at an early stage, allowing engineers to intervene before problems escalate and enhancing operational reliability.

She explained that the master's programme connects theoretical AI concepts with practical workplace challenges, noting that the knowledge and skills she acquires can be directly applied to her professional responsibilities, making her work and academic experiences mutually reinforcing.

Al Menhali and Al Katheeri are members of the inaugural cohort of MBZUAI's Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence programme, which targets working professionals seeking to strengthen their AI capabilities and apply the technology within their organisations.

The programme offers full-time and part-time study options, combining advanced AI training with the practical application of acquired knowledge in professional environments, strengthening the alignment between academic outcomes and the needs of various sectors.