SEOUL, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea’s combined spending on research and development (R&D) projects, including those from the private sector, rose 6.3 percent from a year earlier in 2025.

A government report released on Sunday showed that the country spent 139.3 trillion won (US$104.1 billion) on R&D projects last year, which amounted to 5.2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) for that year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The Republic of Korea ranked second globally in terms of R&D spending as a percentage of GDP, the report pointed out. But the ranking may change, as it was based on data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as of March.

By entity, private companies accounted for the majority of R&D spending at 80.5 percent, or 112.2 trillion won. Public research centres accounted for 10.7 percent, or 14.9 trillion won, followed by universities at 8.7 percent, or 12.2 trillion won. The number of researchers in the Republic of Korea came to 621,904 in 2025, up 1.1 percent from a year earlier, with women accounting for almost a quarter of the total. The country, meanwhile, had 510,192 full-time equivalent researchers.