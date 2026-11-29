WASHINGTON, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the southern California coast on Saturday, rattling windows in the Los Angeles area and forcing an airliner to abort landing at the city’s airport. Windows in one of the terminals were also shattered.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake was felt near Manhattan Beach, a city near Los Angeles. Authorities urged residents to be prepared for aftershocks.

The quake triggered car alarms and sent smoke billowing from a refinery as automated safety procedures were activated, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.