SEOUL, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Samsung Electronics presented its humanoid robot prototype to its board last week and plans to unveil the model to the public in January.

The Korean firm plans to showcase the robot at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, entering an increasingly crowded market that includes China’s Unitree, Tesla and Hyundai Motor’s Boston Dynamics.

The demonstration at Samsung’s robotics research hub in Seoul focused on full-body control and the robot’s ability to pick up and manipulate objects using its arms and hands, a person familiar with the matter said.

Samsung is focusing on hand manipulation, a key challenge for humanoid robots that must reliably grasp, turn and reposition objects to perform factory tasks, the person said.