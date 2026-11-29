MANAMA, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) examined in a report the main economic and development indicators that reflect the UAE’s progress and the profile it has established regionally and internationally. The report also highlights how these achievements have contributed to the work of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) by strengthening economic, trade and investment ties, expanding opportunities to benefit from the GCC Common Market and developing areas of cooperation among GCC countries.

The centre issued the report, titled ‘United Arab Emirates: A Gateway to Global Opportunities and a Contributor to Gulf Prosperity’, to mark the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad.

The economic indicators in the report show that the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices reached approximately US$614.4 billion in 2025, while the economy grew by 6.2 percent in real terms compared with 2024. Non-oil activities accounted for 79.4 percent of real GDP in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the broadening of the country’s economic base and its progress in economic diversification.

The average annual inflation rate was 1.3 percent in 2025, and foreign reserve assets amounted to approximately US$292.2 billion in the same year. These indicators reflect the diversity of the UAE economy, its growing capacity to accommodate economic and technological activities, and the strengthening of the foundations for stability and growth.

In fiscal planning, total expenditure under the 2027–2029 federal budget plan amounted to approximately US$79.7 billion, reflecting continued expenditure planning for development priorities, projects and services and providing a medium-term fiscal framework for prioritising needs and continuing to implement government programmes.

In industry and trade, manufacturing accounted for 11.8 percent of non-oil GDP in the first half of 2026. Total non-oil foreign trade reached approximately US$1.03 trillion in 2025, and re-exports were valued at US$228.1 billion. These indicators highlight the breadth of the UAE’s production and trade base and its position as a trade and logistics hub linking sources of goods to global markets.

In investment, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows reached US$48.3 billion in 2025, placing the UAE ninth globally for attracting such investment. In the same year, Mubadala Investment Company’s total assets under management amounted to approximately US$385 billion, reflecting the UAE’s extensive investment presence in international markets and the diversity of its sovereign investment portfolio.

Total assets of banks operating in the UAE amounted to approximately US$1.58 trillion at the end of September 2026, up 11.8 percent year on year. This highlights the scale of the financial sector and its role in financing economic activity and expanding investment opportunities.

In tourism, Dubai received approximately 19.59 million international overnight visitors in 2025, reflecting the UAE’s position as a global tourist destination and the importance of tourism in stimulating hospitality, transport, retail and services, as well as in boosting demand for economic activities associated with visitor traffic.

Economic cooperation between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman is exemplified by Hafeet Rail, one of the two countries’ joint strategic projects. The first phase spans 238 kilometres and links the Port of Sohar to the UAE rail network. According to the data reported in April 2026, the project is under construction. Once completed, it is expected to strengthen logistics connectivity, facilitate the movement of goods, integrate ports and production areas in both countries, and support supply chains and trade flows.

Regarding access to the GCC Common Market, the report identified several indicators reflecting the widening opportunities for economic participation among citizens of GCC countries. The cumulative number of property ownership cases involving GCC citizens in the UAE reached 54,116 by 2024. GCC citizens were permitted to trade shares in 151 out of 167 companies, and the number of GCC citizens holding shares in the UAE’s financial markets reached 193,576 in 2024.

In intra-GCC trade, the UAE’s merchandise exports to other GCC countries amounted to approximately US$67.7 billion in 2024, while trade between the UAE and the other GCC countries totalled approximately US$90.7 billion in the same year. These indicators reflect the depth of the UAE’s economic ties with other GCC countries and the widening opportunities for Gulf enterprises to participate in supply chains, distribution and services. They also reflect the promotion of investment, property ownership and participation in capital markets.

GCC integration extends to education and employment. A total of 12,903 students from GCC countries were enrolled in UAE government schools in the 2024/2025 academic year, while 4,028 citizens of other GCC countries worked in the UAE government sector in 2024. These indicators reflect the direct impact of integration on opportunities for learning, participation in the workforce and the exchange of expertise, strengthening ties among GCC citizens and placing people at the heart of joint Gulf action.

On sustainability and resource security, the report highlighted the UAE’s role in developing diverse energy sources and strengthening the GCC electricity interconnection. According to the indicator reported for 2025, the expansion of the electricity interconnection with the UAE aims to raise transmission capacity to 3,500 megawatts. The report also covered water resource development projects, including the Hassyan desalination project, which has a target production capacity of 240 million imperial gallons per day, supporting efforts to diversify water sources and develop sustainable water supply solutions.

The report highlighted the UAE’s international presence through its hosting of global platforms and events that enable dialogue, knowledge exchange and partnership-building. Chief among these are the World Governments Summit and GITEX GLOBAL, which offer companies, innovators and investors opportunities to exchange expertise and keep pace with global changes. Abu Dhabi is also home to the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which has 171 members, strengthening the UAE’s presence in international dialogue on renewable energy, related policies and investment in the sector.

The report also noted Abu Dhabi’s preparations to host the United Nations Water Conference in partnership with Senegal, creating further opportunities for cooperation and the exchange of solutions on water and sustainability issues.

In humanitarian and development work, the report covered the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), which reached approximately 165 million beneficiaries in 122 countries in 2025. This reflects the reach of Emirati giving through programmes and initiatives in relief, health, education and community empowerment, and creates opportunities to exchange expertise and build development partnerships.

The report’s indicators highlight the UAE’s development experience, which combines economic diversification with investment in people, knowledge and infrastructure. They also show how national achievements benefit the wider Gulf region by strengthening trade, investment and logistics ties, expanding opportunities to benefit from the GCC Common Market and developing economic and knowledge partnerships.

The report affirms that the UAE’s development achievements contribute to the work of the GCC. It adds that continued efforts to deepen integration, broaden cooperation and exchange expertise can turn national capabilities into shared opportunities that support the competitiveness of GCC economies, sustain their growth and prosperity, and strengthen their presence in international markets and on global platforms.

This report is part of the ‘Story of a Nation in Numbers’ series published by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf to coincide with the celebration of the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad. It aims to highlight the country’s development and its impact on strengthening joint Gulf action.