ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Government has issued a Federal Decree-Law Regarding Financial Free Zones, as part of the UAE’s efforts to advance the legislative framework for the financial sector, strengthen integration between financial free zones and the country’s mainland, and expand business and investment opportunities, thereby enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness and attractiveness to financial institutions and international and regional companies, while providing a clearer and more flexible environment for conducting financial activities.

The Decree-Law clarifies the extent to which federal legislations applies to financial free zones and their activities, excluding federal civil and commercial legislations, while taking into account specific federal provisions that expressly stipulate their application to these zones, as well as any federal civil and commercial provisions whose application is provided for under the legislation of the relevant financial free zone.

This clarification gives investors and companies a clearer understanding of the legislation governing their businesses, facilitates compliance with legal requirements, and fosters confidence and certainty in transactions, thereby supporting the ability of financial free zones to attract businesses and investment and develop their services.

The Decree-Law regulates the conduct of activities in the mainland by companies and establishments licensed in financial free zones, subject to the conditions and requirements determined by the competent authorities, including the possibility of conducting such activities without a physical presence on the mainland, in addition to expanding opportunities for persons licensed by the Central Bank or the Capital Market Authority to carry out their activities within the financial free zone, subject to obtaining the necessary approvals.

This provides greater opportunities to access markets and customers, while deepening cooperation among the relevant authorities and the integration of financial services between the financial free zone and the mainland, while preserving the distinct nature of each legislative and supervisory framework.

The Decree-Law also promotes alignment with the legislations governing the Capital Market Authority, and extends the scope of regulation governing the offering, listing and trading of securities between the mainland and financial free zones, while permitting transactions in UAE Dirhams in specified cases. This supports greater connectivity between markets, and expands financing and investment opportunities.

The Decree-Law allows financial technology (FinTech) institutions established or licensed in financial free zones to execute and settle their customers’ transactions in UAE dirhams through a separate bank account held with a bank licensed by the Central Bank, designated for holding customer funds, executing and settling their transactions, or returning funds to them, in accordance with any controls or requirements prescribed by the Central Bank.

This framework provides legal clarity for conducting these activities and supports the development of innovative financial services, promoting compliance with regulatory requirements, in line with evolving business models and digital transformation in the financial sector.

The Decree-Law supports international and regional companies, both within and outside the UAE, in benefiting from regional treasury centres’ services.

It also allows financial institutions licensed by the Central Bank on the mainland to agree on the applicable law and the competent court for related transactions, including the laws and courts of financial free zones, while remaining subject to the Central Bank’s supervision, including its oversight of the application and performance of contracts concluded with their customers for such purposes.

These institutions may also benefit from all services provided by financial free zone authorities to companies and establishments licensed by them, including clearing mechanisms, enforcement of security interests, and access to mortgage and security registers.

The Decree-Law also provides for the possibility of allowing banks licensed in financial free zones to conduct transactions in UAE dirhams and accept deposits from the mainland exclusively for the purposes of carrying out regional treasury centres’ activities, without requiring additional licences, subject to the issuance of a decision regulating such activities.

These provisions contribute to enhancing the UAE’s attractiveness as a hub for treasury and corporate liquidity management, encouraging the stability of financial flows within the country, and expanding opportunities for providing banking and financial services related to regional and international activities.