NEW YORK, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- US consumers spent a record high amount online on Black Friday, and fewer people shopped in person, according to preliminary figures released on Saturday. Black Friday footfall has fallen in recent years as US consumers get in the habit of shopping online.

Adobe Analytics, which tracks e-commerce, said the day’s online sales total of US$13.1 billion exceeded its forecast and was up 11 percent from a year ago. Global online sales reached a record US$82.7 billion on Friday, up 5 percent from last year, Salesforce said. The company said the global figure included US$19.1 billion in US sales.

Excluding purchases of petrol and cars, retail sales both in stores and online were up 5.8 percent compared with last year’s Black Friday, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. According to Salesforce, the volume of Black Friday orders increased 5 percent year on year, pointing to stronger demand despite higher prices.

Adobe and Salesforce use different data sources and measurement methods, which could account for the disparity in their online sales figures. Salesforce’s total was based on global shopping data from more than 1.5 billion consumers, and Adobe relies on data covering more than one trillion visits to US retail sites.