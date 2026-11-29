DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit announced that Brand Village powered by Alfan has attracted over 20 brands expressing interest in taking part in the dedicated space designed for creators to connect with brands and explore collaboration opportunities.

Brand Village powered by Alfan is held as part of the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which is organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme ‘Content for Good’. The summit will take place from 8th to 10th January 2027 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future.

Brand Village powered by Alfan enables content creators to connect with interested brands and explore collaborations for marketing campaigns during the summit’s fifth edition, fostering direct collaboration and driving the growth of the digital content economy. Alfan is a strategic partner of the 1 Billion Followers Summit’s fifth edition.

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Vice Chairman of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, emphasised that Brand Village powered by Alfan marks an important milestone in strengthening brand-creator partnerships by providing an interactive space that fosters direct connection, enabling both sides to explore potential collaborations and turn them into ventures and marketing campaigns. She noted that such collaborations advance the content economy and unlock new opportunities for partnership between creators and brands.

Mohamad Fattal, Founder and CEO of Alfan, stated, “Brand Village, powered by Alfan, brings our platform to life at the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit. As the world’s largest gathering of content creators, the summit gives creators the opportunity to land the right deals with the brands they’ve always aspired to work with.

For brands, it’s a prime opportunity to discover the breadth of creators who can amplify their messages effectively on social media, and to find the right match through Alfan. We are so excited that brands like Anker, KITKAT Ready to Drink, and P&G with its portfolio of leading brands, including Head & Shoulders, Pantene and Tide, among many others. will be joining us at the summit to help propel the creator economy further. ”

Several major global corporations are participating in the Brand Village powered by Alfan. Among them is Procter & Gamble (P&G), a multinational consumer goods corporation founded in the US in 1837. P&G operates across five core business segments: beauty, personal care, health care, fabric & home care and baby, feminine & family care, as well as manages a portfolio of dozens of leading global brands.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, the company generated $23.3 billion in revenue, having spent over $10 billion on marketing and advertising during fiscal year 2026 which ended last June. As a result, P&G ranked fifth globally and third in the United States in Ad Age’s 2026 ranking of the world’s largest advertisers.

Another participating company is Anker, the electronics brand founded in China in 2011. Anker is renowned for its computer and mobile peripherals, including power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, flashlights and a wide range of other accessories. By the end of the third quarter of 2026, the company had generated over $3.9 billion in revenue, with an estimated market value exceeding $10 billion and a global workforce of more than 6,300 employees. During the first nine months of 2026, Anker also spent more than $775 million on selling and marketing, including advertising.

Brand Village powered by Alfan will bring together brands and participating content creators with 5,000 or more followers. Creators will get to explore potential brand collaborations and apply for campaigns directly at the summit venue, while each brand selects and partners with the creators best suited to its marketing campaigns.

Brand Village powered by Alfan reflects the 1 Billion Followers Summit’s vision to strengthen integration between brands and content creators, empowering both sides to turn connections and interactions into actionable business partnerships and marketing campaigns, which supports the growth of the content economy, expands collaboration across its ecosystem and reinforces the UAE’s position as a global destination for creators.