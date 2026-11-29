SHARJAH, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah’s approach to child protection has attracted international interest, with specialist institutions expressing a desire to draw on the expertise of Kanaf Children’s House, benchmark their practices against its operational model and establish strategic partnerships with the Child Safety Organisation (CSO). The interest reflects Sharjah’s development of an integrated child protection framework that brings together the expertise of relevant agencies to deliver protection, care and support through multidisciplinary collaboration, with an emphasis on quality assurance, service effectiveness and placing children and their families at the heart of a coordinated institutional response.

The international interest emerged during CSO’s participation in the 2026 Barnahus Forum, held in Hamburg, Germany, where the organisation showcased Sharjah’s experience in adapting the Children’s House model to the UAE’s legislative framework and community needs.

The European Barnahus Network welcomed CSO’s membership, while the delegation held a series of meetings with international institutions and experts, including INTERPOL, a member of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child and Childhood-Haus, to explore opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange.

CSO’s delegation participated in the forum at the invitation of the international Barnahus Network, following a visit to Kanaf in Sharjah by its Secretary-General, Olivia Lind Haldorsson, who gained insights into the centre’s operational framework and its collaboration with local and federal government partners.

The delegation comprised Dr. Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director-General of CSO and Chair of Kanaf’s Higher Committee, along with Ameena Al Refaei, Director of Kanaf, Huda Al Hamad, Head of Strategy and Institutional Excellence, and Dr. Bana Bouzbon, Psychology Expert at CSO.

As part of a series of bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the forum, CSO’s delegation met with representatives of INTERPOL’s child protection unit to explore opportunities for collaboration on future initiatives, including the potential development of a joint capacity-building programme for law enforcement personnel and child protection specialists.

Under the proposed framework, CSO would serve as the coordinating partner, drawing on its expertise in community engagement and inter-agency coordination in child protection, while INTERPOL would contribute its international technical expertise and specialist law enforcement practices.

The CSO delegation participated in specialist workshops and sessions examining the latest international developments in the Barnahus model. Discussions addressed multidisciplinary collaboration, inter-agency coordination, scaling the Children’s House model while safeguarding service quality, strengthening healthcare and recovery pathways, and examining how the design of child-sensitive environments shapes children’s experiences.

CSO also participated in the forum’s accompanying exhibition with a poster presenting Kanaf’s operational framework and the child’s journey through the centre. The exhibition provided participants with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Sharjah’s experience and explore how its practices could inform the development of Children’s House services in other countries.

The delegation concluded its participation with a field visit to Childhood-Haus Hamburg, part of the University Medical Centre Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE), where delegates gained insights into specialist care practices and coordination among multidisciplinary teams. The visit facilitated an exchange of professional expertise, supporting CSO’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and effectiveness of Kanaf’s child protection services.