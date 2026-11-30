ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, has affirmed that the Commemoration Day is an occasion to honour with pride the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs, who embodied the highest values of dedication, devotion and loyalty, fulfilled their national duty with honour and courage, and defended the homeland and its achievements.

In a statement marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon said the martyrs’ courage and noble values strengthen the nation's resolve to continue its development journey, while their heroism remains a guiding light for generations and an enduring example of sacrifice and selflessness.

He expressed confidence and optimism in future generations, describing Emirati youth as the nation's true wealth and the foundation of its sustained progress. He stressed that investing in their capabilities and instilling the values of citizenship, loyalty and national belonging would carry forward the martyrs’ legacy and sustain the country's development.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon commended the UAE wise leadership’s unwavering support for the martyrs’ families and children, highlighting efforts to ensure they lead dignified lives and that their needs are met. He stressed that honouring the martyrs entails safeguarding their families’ rights and well-being, describing their children as heirs to their fathers’ legacy, a source of national pride and partners in shaping the country’s future.

He also paid tribute to parents who instil patriotism and selflessness in their children, emphasising that protecting the Union and safeguarding its achievements is a responsibility shared by all members of society and passed down through generations.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon expressed renewed hope in Emiratis working with dedication to advance the nation's standing in science, work, innovation and excellence, drawing inspiration from the UAE’s values of generosity, tolerance and ambition while remaining committed to defending the homeland and preserving its achievements.

He affirmed that the martyrs’ sacrifices would continue to inspire national development, strengthen preparedness to confront challenges, consolidate security and stability, and safeguard the country's achievements. He reaffirmed the commitment to upholding their values and ensuring that the UAE remains a model of unity, solidarity and progress, and a secure and prosperous homeland in which generations take pride.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon concluded by praying to Allah Almighty to grant the UAE’s martyrs eternal peace in Paradise, bless the nation with lasting security, dignity and prosperity, and protect its leadership and people from all harm.