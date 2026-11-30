DUBAI, 29th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE national team athlete Ahmed Obaid Almualla won gold in the Masters 40 and above category in classic bodybuilding, while Saeed Al Abbas Al Balushi claimed the bodybuilding title in the up to 75 kg category, as the inaugural Al Majid Classic International Bodybuilding Championship concluded at The Agenda in Dubai Media City.

Organised by Al Majid Team under the supervision of the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation and the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation, the championship offered AED400,000 in prize money and attracted around 300 athletes from across the world.

Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, attributed the championship’s success to early planning, effective organisation and the participants’ sportsmanship.