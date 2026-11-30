ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE is set to welcome December 2026 with a packed calendar of exhibitions, conferences and festivals, drawing extensive international participation from experts, decision-makers, institutions and specialised companies.

The diversity of events reflects the UAE’s standing as a global destination for major gatherings, providing platforms for international institutions, the private sector and professional communities to exchange expertise, strengthen cooperation and showcase the latest innovations and trends across various sectors.

Abu Dhabi leads the calendar with the 2026 UN Water Conference, taking place from 8th to 10th December at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together world leaders, officials, experts and representatives of the public and private sectors and international organisations.

The emirate will host the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) from 7th to 10th December on Al Maryah Island under the theme “The Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships”.

The event will feature more than 800 speakers and over 300 global financial leaders representing institutions managing assets exceeding US$61 trillion, with a programme comprising 75 events across eight stages.

The eighth edition of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi will take place from 8th to 10th December at Manarat Al Saadiyat, bringing together 250 speakers and performers from 92 countries across 100 sessions, discussions and workshops.

The third European Arab Medical Congress will take place from 11th to 13th December in Abu Dhabi, drawing experts, scientists and specialists in medicine, mental health and rehabilitation from around the world. The Archaeology of the UAE Conference 2026 will take place on 13th and 14th December at Zayed National Museum, bringing together archaeologists, academics and heritage specialists.

Abu Dhabi will also host the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 from 4th to 6th December at Yas Marina Circuit, with the main race on 6th December marking the final round of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship.

Al Dhafra Region will host Liwa International Festival 2027 from 11th December 2026 to 2nd January 2027, featuring desert sports, heritage activities, musical performances, entertainment and family activities.

In Dubai, GITEX GLOBAL 2026 will run from 8th to 11th December at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, preceded by the GITEX Summit on 7th December at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event will bring together technology and artificial intelligence companies, start-ups, investors and innovators, showcasing solutions and technologies in digital transformation, the technology-driven economy and innovation.

Dubai will host the 11th edition of MEBAA Show 2026 from 8th to 10th December at the Dubai Airshow Site in Dubai South. The business and private aviation exhibition is expected to attract around 10,000 visitors from more than 100 countries and over 165 exhibitors, with more than 25 aircraft on static display.

Capital Market Summit 2026 will take place on 8th and 9th December at Madinat Jumeirah, bringing together executives of listed companies, investors, financial institutions and investment funds to discuss regional and global market developments, growth opportunities, initial public offerings, financing and investment.

Dubai will also host the Global Digital Resilience Forum 2026 on 8th and 9th December to address risks to digital infrastructure, strengthen preparedness and international coordination, and ensure the continuity of essential services amid digital disruptions.

Dubai Shopping Festival will run from 4th December 2026 to 17th January 2027, featuring promotions, raffles, entertainment, artistic performances and family experiences across shopping centres and tourist destinations, supporting retail and tourism activity during the winter season.

In Sharjah, SURFEX 2026 will take place from 8th to 10th December at Expo Centre Sharjah, showcasing solutions for architecture, interior design and infrastructure, with participation from companies, suppliers and specialists in construction and design.

Fujairah will host a series of equestrian events in December, beginning with the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2026 from 4th to 6th December, followed by the Fujairah International Dressage Championship from 7th to 9th December and the Fujairah International Jumping Championship from 11th to 13th December.

Ajman will host the Al Murabba Arts Festival from 10th to 14th December in its Heritage District, bringing together Emirati heritage and contemporary art through musical performances, visual arts and cultural activities.

The December calendar underscores the UAE’s position as a global hub for major international events, reflecting the diversity of its economic, cultural, sporting and tourism offerings and its role in fostering international cooperation, knowledge exchange and innovation.