Bahrain to host Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference on February 19–20

Under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, and in partnership with the Muslim Council of Elders, the Kingdom of Bahrain is set to host the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference on February 19–20.The conference will take place in Manama and will bring together His ...