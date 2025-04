ADCB reports 20% YoY rise in profit before tax to AED2.907 bn in Q1-25, with net profit after tax at AED2.446 bn

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit before tax to AED 2.907 billion for Q1-2025, while net profit after tax rose to AED2.446 billion, according to a bank statement released today.The bank's net interest income increased by 3% YoY to AED3.394 billion. Non-...