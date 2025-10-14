Forbes Middle East launches Youth Council at Sustainability Leaders Summit

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) – Underscoring Forbes Middle East’s commitment to empowering and engaging youth across the region, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Khuloud Al Omian announced the launch of the Forbes Middle East Youth Council on the opening day of the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit 2025.

The Council is a strategic initiative designed to cultivate a new generation of leaders and decision-makers across key sectors, including sustainability, innovation, entrepreneurship, the digital economy, media, science, and technology. It aims to empower young talent by enhancing their leadership and knowledge capabilities, supporting entrepreneurial ventures, fostering experience exchange, and building networks that drive a more prosperous and diverse future for the region.

Beyond leadership development, the Council seeks to promote a culture of social and environmental responsibility among youth, encouraging them to take the initiative in developing innovative solutions to the challenges facing their local and regional communities. It is founded on the belief that true empowerment begins with awareness, creativity, and action.

“The launch of the Forbes Middle East Youth Council embodies a message inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that youth are the true wealth of nations and instilled the values of giving, commitment, and community service,” emphasised Khuloud Al Omian in her address. “The Council aims to serve as a dynamic platform for capacity building, enhancing leadership, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, supporting emerging projects, and driving creative solutions to the challenges facing societies across the region,” she added.

Concluding her remarks, Al Omian congratulated the launch of the Council and reaffirmed Forbes Middle East’s commitment to supporting it as a beacon for ideas, a platform for empowerment, and a bridge connecting the aspirations of new generations with the region’s broader vision for development and progress.