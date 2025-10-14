GITEX GLOBAL, Gulfood move to Dubai Exhibition Centre in 2026

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the region’s leading business enabler and global events powerhouse behind GITEX and Gulfood, today announced that two of the world’s biggest events driving trade and economic impact in Dubai will move to Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai in 2026.

The two events are GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and AI show; and Gulfood, the world’s largest F&B sourcing event, with Gulfood continuing to run across both venues - Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre (DICEC), in the heart of Dubai's central business district, and DEC, simultaneously.

The move was formalised in an agreement signed between Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events & Exhibitions Management at DWTC, global organiser of GITEX and Gulfood events; and Mahir Julfar‏, Executive Vice President of Venue Services Management at DWTC, on the second day of GITEX GLOBAL 2025. The relocation reaffirms Dubai Exhibition Centre’s emergence as the city’s mega new urban hub, purpose-built to host large-scale events that shape the world’s industries, ideas, and economies.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events & Exhibitions Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “2026 will see the relocation of not one but two of the world’s largest events from the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre to their new home at Dubai Exhibition Centre. GITEX GLOBAL and Gulfood are pivotal within the tech and food segments, and contribute to the success of Dubai and the UAE’s economy. And in Dubai’s new urban centre, the events have space to grow, not only in the traditional sense through hall space, but across Dubai’s expanding tourism, lifestyle and cultural districts.”

Mahir Julfar‏, Executive Vice President of Venue Services Management at Dubai World Trade Centre said: “The relocation of GITEX GLOBAL to Dubai Exhibition Centre, together with Gulfood’s citywide expansion across both DEC and DICEC signals a new era for our industry and for Dubai’s event economy.

With the expanded Dubai Exhibition Centr, we are unlocking a future-ready platform built to accelerate global trade, innovation, and sector growth. DEC’s scale, infrastructure and connectivity allow our flagship events to evolve in step with Dubai’s D33 ambitions, while continuing to deliver impact across technology, food, investment and tourism. This strategic move ensures we remain the global benchmark for world-class events, anchored in a city designed for the future of business.”

The move positions the Dubai Exhibition Centre as the new gravitational centre of the global mega events industry. Undergoing a US$2.7 billion expansion, DEC will become the largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the region, located within close proximity of the upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport — the world’s largest airport project — and fully integrated within Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan. It offers infrastructure, connectivity, and capacity to match the new chapter of GITEX’s global influence.

More than a geographical shift – the move is a strategic catapult in alignment with Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33), the city’s economic masterplan to double the economy by 2033, creating an enabling, open platform for digital nomads, tech scale-ups, global headquarters, and foreign direct investment flows.

