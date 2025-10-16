Emirates Franchise Association opens pavilion at Istanbul International Franchise and Commercial Agencies Exhibition

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Franchise Association (EFA) has inaugurated its pavilion at the 23rd International Franchise and Commercial Agencies Exhibition in Istanbul, marking the participation of 14 leading UAE entrepreneurs and brand owners.

Supported by the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and several UAE Chambers of Commerce, the initiative aims to strengthen Emirati brands’ global reach and promote cross-border business collaboration.

The pavilion was opened by Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Türkiye, in the presence of Noor Al Tamimi, President of the EFA, Maher Al Aleeli, Vice President, EFA Board members, and representatives from the Ajman and Fujairah Chambers of Commerce.

The participation under the theme “Be Your Own Franchise” underscores the EFA’s commitment to expanding the presence of Emirati brands in international markets and supporting trade cooperation between the UAE and Türkiye.

Al Dhaheri said the EFA’s presence highlights the deepening economic relations between the two nations and the private sector’s key role in expanding global brand footprints. He reaffirmed the UAE Embassy’s commitment to supporting initiatives that foster economic cooperation and mutual prosperity.

Al Tamimi noted that the exhibition offers a valuable opportunity to promote Emirati products and services globally and to forge high-quality business partnerships that enhance the competitiveness of UAE enterprises.

The Emirates Franchise Association pavilion attracted strong attention from visitors, who praised the creativity and professionalism of Emirati participants. The delegation will hold a series of bilateral meetings and site visits with Turkish companies, including a session with the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to explore cooperation opportunities in retail, hospitality, food, and services.

The UAE’s franchise sector continues to expand rapidly, with over 600 franchise companies and 2,000 brands generating annual revenues exceeding US$27 billion and recording a compound annual growth rate of about 15 percent. Meanwhile, Türkiye’s franchise sector, valued at around US$55 billion, comprises over 3,700 brands, making the exhibition an ideal platform for fostering partnerships and advancing regional market integration.