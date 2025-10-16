Presight, Dubai Taxi Company sign MoU to accelerate AI-powered mobility transformation

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Presight has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) during GITEX Global 2025 to collaborate with DTC in the development of different PoC’s related to AI solutions designed to accelerate the emirate’s transition to smart and sustainable transport.

The agreement was signed by Ammar Rashid Albreiki, Chief Operations Officer, Dubai Taxi Company and Dr. Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer, Presight.

The collaboration will embed cognitive mobility technologies that redefine fleet operations, enhance customer journeys, and advance Dubai’s vision for a greener and technology-enabled future.

The partnership is structured to fast-track DTC’s digital transformation and reinforce its ambition to become a technology-driven mobility leader. By combining Presight’s expertise in applied AI with DTC’s scale and operational experience, the agreement establishes a framework for solutions that optimise fleet performance, introduce predictive and generative intelligence into services, and build an integrated data-driven ecosystem that improves efficiency, sustainability, and customer experience.

Central to the collaboration is the development of DTC’s EV Mobility Intelligence Platform. This platform will act as a digital command hub for electric vehicle operations, integrating mobile and web applications with real-time telemetry. Drivers will benefit from a dedicated app that provides charging insights and route recommendations, while DTC’s management will have access to advanced dashboards featuring predictive analytics, carbon tracking, heat mapping, and trip logs. Presight’s AI-powered decision-making tools will enable smarter and more sustainable choices in fleet management and resource allocation.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said, “Mobility is one of the clearest examples of how artificial intelligence can create immediate impact. Our work with Dubai Taxi Company demonstrates how applied AI can improve journeys, reduce emissions, and set new standards in sustainable urban mobility. With Dubai’s ambition, this collaboration provides a global showcase of how cognitive mobility can transform transport ecosystems.”

Ammar Rashed Albreiki, Chief Operations Officer at Dubai Taxi Company, said, “Dubai Taxi Company is setting the benchmark in the shift toward sustainable and technology-enabled mobility. Working with Presight allows us to integrate intelligence across every level of our operations, from driver engagement to fleet-wide management. Together with Presight’s AI solutions, the EV Mobility Intelligence Platform will be a major step forward in improving efficiency, reliability, and sustainability for the communities we serve.”

The MoU also establishes a foundation for future initiatives, that are aligned with DTC AI Strategy, that expands the use of sustainable mobility solutions, Agentic AI, Multimodal AI, and predictive analytics across Dubai’s transport sector. These initiatives will support the city’s transition to electric mobility, strengthen resilience in transport systems, and deliver improved services to residents and visitors.

The agreement highlights a shared vision to build intelligent mobility systems that lower emissions, optimise resources, and create long-term societal value. By aligning DTC’s operational excellence with Presight’s AI expertise, the partnership reinforces Dubai’s position as a global center for smart city innovation and demonstrates how collaboration between public transport operators and technology leaders can shape the future of mobility.