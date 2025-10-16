Dubai Municipality, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment sign MoU to provide flexible housing solutions

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) to strengthen pathways for flexible housing solutions that empower Emirati citizens to build their own homes efficiently and seamlessly.

The agreement aims to simplify procedures, enhance government integration, and develop regulatory and implementation models that improve the quality of housing services, increase customer satisfaction, and support sustainable urban development goals.

The MoU was signed during GITEX Global 2025 by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, and Mohammed Al Shehhi, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment/

The agreement reaffirms both parties’ commitment to advancing the ecosystem of construction, housing, and building services, while developing comprehensive and innovative housing solutions that meet citizens’ needs. It also focuses on offering diverse options with minimal cost and administrative requirements, thereby facilitating citizens’ homebuilding journeys and contributing to a better quality of life.

Under the MoU, both entities will collaborate to design and update standardized housing models categorised into predefined types approved in advance to expedite the licensing and implementation process for citizens’ private housing projects. The cooperation will also aim to enhance citizens’ experience by promoting joint integration to streamline procedures and unify communication channels.

The partnership will cover all project stages—from preparing designs and contractor listings to supervising execution and completion—ensuring clarity of roles, efficiency, and a seamless customer experience.

Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said. “Our partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment supports Dubai Municipality’s vision of achieving government integration and providing a comprehensive, sustainable housing ecosystem. Together, we aim to deliver flexible and inclusive housing services that cater to citizens’ needs while ensuring a transparent and efficient experience that simplifies the homebuilding process and reduces cost, time, and effort."

She added, “Our priority is to create an inclusive, sustainable housing environment with innovative solutions that guarantee citizens a home providing stability, dignity, and improved quality of life. This initiative aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33—particularly in realising an ideal city that offers the best living experience and accessible housing services for citizens.”

Dhallal Bin Quraish Al Falasi, Assistant CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, said, “This memorandum reflects the Establishment’s vision to strengthen government partnerships aimed at advancing the public housing system and expanding the scope of smart and flexible solutions that enable citizens to build their homes according to the highest standards of quality and sustainability. Our collaboration with Dubai Municipality marks an important step toward achieving integration in procedures and services, accelerating the homebuilding journey through innovative regulatory models that guarantee transparency and ease at every stage of the project.”

He added, “This cooperation aligns with the Government of Dubai’s vision to enhance quality of life and provide an integrated residential environment that fosters family and social stability. By simplifying procedures and activating unified digital channels, we aim to deliver a seamless customer experience for citizens. Through this partnership, we look forward to elevating the level of housing services and enhancing execution efficiency in ways that meet citizens’ aspirations, while also supporting Dubai’s sustainable urban development goals in line with the directives of our wise leadership.”

As part of the partnership, the two entities will also work on developing electronic integration and data exchange mechanisms to enhance process efficiency. This will include sharing information related to inspection results, licensing status, project progress reports, and contractor performance evaluations. Both parties will coordinate technical, administrative, and financial procedures related to MBRHE’s role as a project manager on behalf of homeowners to ensure smooth workflow.

Dubai Municipality will define and update contractor requirements and standards for private citizen housing projects, providing MBRHE with an updated list of qualified contractors. This will strengthen reliability and execution quality, facilitate licensing through pre-approved standardised models, and involve MBRHE in reviewing the mandatory unified contractor agreement.

The Municipality will also provide soil test results, oversee construction supervision, conduct on-site inspections and engineering reviews, issue interim technical approvals, and ensure project readiness for service connections and final completion certification.

Meanwhile, MBRHE will coordinate with homeowners to select suitable designs, tender projects, award contracts, and appoint contractors. Acting as the project manager under written authorisation from homeowners, the establishment will monitor project progress, ensure contract compliance, and periodically share contractor performance evaluations with Dubai Municipality.