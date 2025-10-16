Estonia showcases secure digital systems at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Estonian technology companies are showcasing secure and integrated digital systems supporting government and private sector digitalisation and smart city development during their participation at GITEX 2025 in Dubai.

Estonia’s participation highlights the growing partnership and close cooperation between Estonia and the UAE in digital government, cybersecurity readiness, healthcare innovation, and sustainable technology.

The Estonian delegation includes seven leading technology companies under the banner “Digital Nation Blueprint”: Nortal, specialising in digital government projects; CybExer Technologies, focused on cybersecurity training; FoxSec, offering smart building security solutions; SelectZero, specialising in enterprise data monitoring; Bamboo Group, providing communication and smart mobility systems; Omnicomm, delivering intelligent fleet management solutions; and Dexatel, offering secure communication technologies.

Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the UAE, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Estonian companies have strengthened their presence in the UAE through regional headquarters. Nortal operates its Middle East and Africa headquarters from Dubai Internet City to support digital transformation projects across the region, while Bamboo Group’s HR solutions subsidiary, Yomly, is based in Dubai Media City and is among the UAE’s leading HR management companies. Other participating firms operate from Estonia while exploring local partnerships and distribution opportunities in the UAE market.

She noted that Dubai Chamber registered 95 Estonian companies this year, marking a 37 percent increase compared to last year.

Belovas added that in the digital healthcare sector, Estonia and the UAE have signed several agreements to strengthen cooperation in electronic medical records, telemedicine, and e-prescriptions, reaffirming her country’s commitment to advancing this collaboration.

In sustainability and smart infrastructure, the Estonian company Auve Tech is partnering with Masdar to test autonomous vehicles, while Dubai Taxi Company and Estonia’s Bolt have signed a strategic partnership to launch the country’s largest digital mobility platform.

The ambassador emphasised that the strong partnership between the two countries in digital transformation and smart governance continues through the exchange of best practices in smart services and government data-sharing, supporting the UAE’s “Entrepreneurship Capital of the World” campaign and benefiting from Estonia’s pioneering European experience in digital entrepreneurship.

Belovas commended the UAE’s distinguished digital transformation journey, noting that Estonia’s role focuses on sharing its expertise and demonstrating that seamless access, robust digital infrastructure, and public trust in regulatory frameworks are key to achieving major leaps in innovation. She highlighted that the UAE’s successful adoption of these principles within its national context is unlocking vast opportunities for its local economy and regional entrepreneurship.